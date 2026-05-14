Roy Chubby Brown Exmouth Show Cancelled by Venue Management

Veteran comedian Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown’s planned performance at Exmouth Pavilions on Friday 21 August 2026 has been cancelled by the venue’s new management. The promoters say the event “no longer aligns with the organisation’s long-term strategic direction,” prompting disappointment among fans and the promoter.

Sudden Cancellation Shock

Promoter Ritch revealed the cancellation came through a late Friday night email, more than three months before the scheduled show. He criticised the decision as unfair to ticket holders and questioned why the venue did not honour the existing booking before rejecting future appearances.

Venue Issues Raise Questions

Exmouth Pavilions issued a brief statement citing “unforeseen circumstances” but refused to provide further details regarding the cancellation. Despite direct talks, the promoter confirmed the venue would not reverse its decision.

Fans Left Seeking Refunds

Audience members who had already bought tickets are advised to contact Exmouth Pavilions directly for refunds. Many had been looking forward to the comedian’s “It’s Simply Comedy – No Offence Meant” tour date in the town.

Alternative Shows Still Scheduled

Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown is still set to perform at the Babbacombe Theatre on Thursday 20 August 2026 and the Playhouse Theatre on Saturday 22 August 2026. These may be among his final shows at those venues as he plans to reduce long-distance travel, although no retirement plans have been announced.

Controversial Comedians Legacy

Known for his adult humour and divisive material, Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown remains one of the UK’s most controversial live performers. Supporters argue that audiences knowingly choose to attend his shows and appreciate his long-standing stand-up career.