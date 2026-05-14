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STREET ROBBERY Rayleigh Police Appeal After Teen Bike Robbery on Bellingham Lane

Rayleigh Police Appeal After Teen Bike Robbery on Bellingham Lane

Police in Rayleigh, Essex, are appealing for information after a 13-year-old boy was robbed of his bicycle outside Rayleigh Mount on Bellingham Lane on 29 April 2026 at around 3.30pm. Three suspects, believed to be teens aged 13 or 14, approached the victim and demanded the Merida Big Trail 600 bike, worth approximately £1,300, before leaving towards the train station.

Suspects Spotted Boarding Train

The three teens were seen boarding a London-bound train at approximately 4.45pm. Witnesses described one suspect wearing a grey Nike tracksuit, while the other two were dressed in all black, including gloves and balaclavas.

Valuable Bike Stolen

The stolen bike is notable for its purple grips and high value, making it easily identifiable if seen. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward to help recover the bicycle and identify the suspects.

How To Contact the Police

  • Quote investigation number 42/66191/26 when reporting.
  • Information can be submitted online through the police website or via their 24/7 Live Chat service.
  • Alternatively, call 101 to speak directly to officers.
  • Anonymous tips can be given to Crimestoppers by visiting their website or calling 0800 555 111.

Community Appeal

Police emphasise the importance of public cooperation in cracking down on youth crime and preventing further incidents in Rayleigh. Locals are encouraged to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity around train stations and public areas.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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