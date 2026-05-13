Heathrow Car Park Flooded Leaving Cars Submerged in Water

Dozens of vehicles were left submerged after a car park at london/">London Heathrow Airport flooded due to a localised water issue on Wednesday morning. Passengers returning from trips were urged to contact their parking operators and insurers promptly as the extent of the damage remained unclear.

Floodwaters Engulf Cars

Footage captured at Heathrow showed a car park and nearby road covered in floodwater. Several cars had their front tyres completely underwater and headlights obscured by the standing water at the deepest points.

Airport Response And Repairs

Heathrow confirmed that workmen attended the scene quickly and resolved the flooding problem. The affected car park is operated by a third-party provider. The airport apologised for the disruption and encouraged vehicle owners to check for potential damage.

Passengers Warned To Act

Those returning to find their vehicles partially submerged shared concerns on social media, including reports of flooded engines and headlights. Heathrow advised all drivers who suspect any damage to contact their parking operator and motor insurer without delay.

Impact On Busy Hub

As the UK’s largest airport, Heathrow processes millions of passengers monthly, with over 7 million passing through in December alone. Incidents like this flooding add to the stress of post-holiday travel, frustrating passengers already dealing with travel fatigue.