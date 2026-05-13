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BATTLES LOOMS Wes Streeting Set to Challenge Keir Starmer After State Opening of Parliament

Wes Streeting Set to Challenge Keir Starmer After State Opening of Parliament

The State Opening of Parliament in Westminster was marked by political tension as Health Secretary Wes Streeting held a brief but significant meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street. As the King outlined the government’s plans, Streeting’s 17-minute visit fuelled speculation he may soon challenge Starmer for the Labour leadership.

Speedy Downing Street Meeting

Streeting’s short but impactful visit to the Prime Minister’s office came just hours before the King’s Speech. Close allies say the encounter hinted at decisive moves, with Streeting expected to announce a leadership bid as early as tomorrow.

King’s Speech Sets The Stage

From the House of Lords throne, the King presented a programme of 37 bills, signalling a government push to reset after recent election disappointments across England, Scotland and Wales. The address outlined a new direction intended to revitalise the political landscape.

Starmer Faces Rising Pressure

Labour leader Keir Starmer described the agenda as radical and transformative. However, his authority within the party is questioned by many MPs after heavy election losses. Starmer is now actively persuading colleagues to support him, warning that a leadership challenge could destabilise both the government and Labour.

Labour’s Leadership Battle Looms

Streeting and other potential challengers must now convince party members that they offer a stronger, more electable future for Labour. With momentum building, the next 24 hours could be critical for the party’s direction as internal divisions grow.

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