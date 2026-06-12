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BIKE BUST Three Boys Arrested After Dangerous Off-Road Bike Riding in Eastbourne and Polegate

Three Boys Arrested After Dangerous Off-Road Bike Riding in Eastbourne and Polegate

Three boys were arrested and two off-road motorbikes seized following multiple reports of dangerous and anti-social riding in Eastbourne and Polegate on the evening of Thursday, 11 June. Sussex Police responded to complaints from residents concerned about stolen bikes, reckless riding without helmets, and off-road travel causing community disruption.

Police Rapid Response

Police were first called after a report that an off-road motorbike had been stolen in the area. Despite an initial search failing to locate the stolen bike, officers remained on patrol to reassure residents and react promptly to further reports.

Dangerous Riding And Complaints

As more calls detailed riders operating bikes dangerously and without helmets, officers redirected patrols to hotspots identified by the public. Community safety concerns escalated as the incidents continued into the late evening.

Arrests Made In Polegate

At approximately 10:50pm, police found three boys in Lynholm Road, Polegate, with two off-road motorbikes. Despite attempts to evade officers, all three suspects were swiftly arrested. The motorbikes were seized pending further enquiries to establish ownership.

Ongoing Police Action

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Marcus Knight thanked the public for reporting concerns promptly and praised the response team for their swift work. This operation follows a recent pursuit resulting in arrests and bike seizures in the area, underscoring Sussex Police’s continued crackdown on motorbike-related crime and anti-social behaviour.

Community Appeal

Sussex Police urge residents to keep reporting dangerous riding and related anti-social behaviour. These reports help officers identify trouble spots and act quickly to keep communities safe.

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Topics :Crime

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