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HEAD ON SMASH Dangerous Driver Jailed After Head-On Collision in Sevenoaks

A dangerous driver who sped recklessly through Sevenoaks has been jailed following a head-on crash that left multiple people injured. On 19 April 2025, at around 8.15pm, Kent Police officers witnessed William Hutchings performing a risky overtake along London Road before a high-speed pursuit.

Reckless Pursuit Through Sevenoaks

Hutchings, 31, ignored police signals to stop and drove at extreme speeds on the wrong side of the road and over hatched markings. The chase ended violently on the A25 Westerham Road near Sevenoaks in a head-on collision with a black Land Rover Defender.

Severe Injuries And Emergency Aid

The Land Rover occupants suffered minor injuries, but Hutchings sustained life-threatening wounds. Officers administered emergency first aid until paramedics arrived before he was taken to the hospital.

Court Sentence And Driving Ban

Following recovery, Hutchings was charged with dangerous driving. At Maidstone Crown Court on 4 June 2026, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 months in prison. He will also face a 5-year and 6-month driving ban and must pass an extended driving test before regaining his licence.

Police Response

Detective Constable Vikki Steward said: “Hutchings demonstrated zero regard for other road users when he travelled recklessly at high speeds through a quiet residential area. His actions…fell far below that of a careful and competent driver. He is fortunate the other vehicle’s occupants were not seriously injured or worse.”

Chief Inspector Craig West added: “Speeding is one of the four ‘fatal factors’ contributing to deaths and serious injuries on Kent’s roads. Our message to motorists is clear – protect yourself and others by sticking to the speed limit.”

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Topics :CollisionCourtsCrime

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