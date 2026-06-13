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LIFE SAVER Newhaven RNLI Veteran Phill Corsi Awarded MBE for 44 Years of Lifesaving Service

Newhaven RNLI Veteran Phill Corsi Awarded MBE for 44 Years of Lifesaving Service

A long-serving Newhaven RNLI lifeboatman, Phill Corsi, has been honoured with an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for his 44 years of outstanding service saving lives at sea. Starting as a volunteer on his 17th birthday in 1981, Phill rose through the ranks to Coxswain before joining RNLI staff in 2007 and later becoming Area Operations Manager for the South East. His retirement in November 2025 was marked by a station gathering celebrating his remarkable contribution.

Dedication Spanning Four Decades

Phill’s RNLI career began at Newhaven Lifeboat Station, where his commitment saw him take on increasingly senior roles including Trials Coxswain and management. His passion for rescuing those in peril at sea earned respect across the service during a career spanning more than 40 years.

Memorable Rescue In The Great

Of the many rescues Phill recalls, his standout moment was braving the treacherous conditions of the Great Storm of 1987 to successfully guide a trawler back to safety at Newhaven. This operation remains a highlight representing the bravery and skill emblematic of RNLI crews.

Recognition And Respect

Reflecting on receiving the MBE, Phill described the honour as humbling and expressed pride in serving as both a volunteer and staff at RNLI. RNLI Chief Executive Peter Sparkes praised Phill and the seven others honoured this year, highlighting the thousands of volunteers whose dedication keeps the charity’s lifesaving mission alive.

Impact On South East Lifesaving

As Area Operations Manager since 2019, Phill has played a key role in coordinating lifeboat services across the South East, ensuring swift and effective responses to emergencies at sea. His leadership helped maintain high standards within the RNLI community in the region.

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