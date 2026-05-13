Man Arrested After Police Office Windows Smashed in Golders Green

A 49-year-old man was arrested early this morning after smashing windows at the Metropolitan Police Safer Neighbourhood office on Golders Green Road, London. Officers detained the heavily intoxicated suspect on suspicion of criminal damage. Police say there is no known motive and the attack is not linked to recent antisemitic incidents in the area.

Community-Based Targeted

The damaged office serves the Childs Hill and Golders Green wards as a community engagement point, offering local reassurance amid ongoing tensions in a neighbourhood with a substantial Jewish population.

No Motive Established

Police sources confirmed the suspect’s intoxicated state but declined to reveal his identity or background. Investigations remain ongoing, with the man held in custody.

Local Tensions Not Linked

Authorities emphasised the incident appears isolated and is not connected to the recent increase in antisemitic hate crimes reported in the Golders Green area.