SEO HEADLINE: Anthony Joshua’s Childhood Friend Claims Boxer Has Been Cloned TWO WORD TEASE: Boxer Mystery A childhood friend of heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua sparked rumours by claiming on the RTM Podcast that the fighter has been “cloned.” The friend, known as 11Millz, said he ran into Joshua at a party shortly after being released from prison, but Joshua failed to recognise him or recall any shared memories from their past. These claims have grabbed attention online amid Joshua’s high-profile career and upcoming fights.

Shock Claims From Jail

11Millz explained his belief that the Joshua seen today is a clone. He said: “As far as I’m concerned, I think that Joshie’s a clone. I think the one there now he’s a clone.” He recalled their past friendship during Joshua’s amateur and Olympic days, when they stayed in touch by phone.

Forgotten Memories

The friend said Joshua did not remember him or a shared moment involving a Blue Peter TV appearance. “I remember I posted that video on my Facebook one time, right? And then Joshie replied to it saying, ‘oh rah, you was on Blue Peter?’ And then me and him had a conversation about it. You see certain things in life, I don’t care how famous you get, there’s certain things you always remember.”

Missing Connections

It’s been 14 years since they last spoke. Considering all Joshua has experienced, including fame, personal trauma, and a devastating car crash that killed two friends, forgetting a casual chat from years ago may not be surprising. Joshua has also endured a punishing boxing career.

Public Reaction

Many have questioned the credibility of the cloning claim, suggesting it may be an exaggerated response from someone recently released from prison. The friend going public on a podcast has stirred debate over Joshua’s past and present identity.