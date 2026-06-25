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MONSTER JAILED Alan Styles Jailed for Sexual Assaults on Young Girls in Wiltshire

Alan Styles Jailed for Sexual Assaults on Young Girls in Wiltshire

Alan Styles, 44, of Melksham, was sentenced to 20 years in prison at Winchester Crown Court on June 19. He was convicted of multiple sexual assaults, including rape, against young girls in Wiltshire between January 2019 and October 2023. Wiltshire Police also imposed a Sexual Protection Order and restraining order on Styles following the conviction.

Victims Break Silence

One victim told the court: “I didn’t know one person could have such a big impact on another’s life. These memories consume me daily, making me anxious and stressed. I didn’t deserve this.” Another said: “You made me think it was my fault and terrified me into silence. My life has changed forever, and I hope your sentence reflects what you’ve done to me.”

Mother Labels Attacker Monster

A parent stated in court: “While I believed you were kind and caring, you were hiding the true person you really were. The reality is that you are a monster.”

Police Commend Victims Courage

Detective Sergeant Becki Nash praised the victims for their bravery throughout the investigation and trial. She said: “Styles targeted vulnerable girls using drugs and alcohol to abuse them. He is now rightfully behind bars. We hope this case encourages others to come forward knowing they will be supported with specially trained officers.”

Help And Reporting

Anyone affected by sexual assault can contact Wiltshire Police confidentially on 101 or report crimes via their official reporting page. Specialist support services are available for victims who may hesitate to speak to police. More information on sexual offences and support can be found on the Wiltshire Police rape and sexual assault page.

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