Council Blocks Release of Report into Sara Sharif Abuse Failings

A council report exposing critical errors in the safeguarding of Sara Sharif, who was murdered by her father in August 2023, will remain unpublished after Surrey County Council refused an FOI request. The report details missed chances to protect Sara from Urfan Sharif’s extensive domestic abuse, but the council says releasing it would breach the convicted killer’s data protection rights.

Missed Safeguarding Warnings

A confidential review from November 2023 revealed multiple failings, including a social worker’s failure to include a key document outlining Urfan Sharif’s violent history in Sara’s safeguarding report. This omission influenced family court judges to return Sara to her abusive father’s care, with devastating consequences.

Evidence Of Abuse Ignored

The report highlights Sharif’s “extensive and wide-ranging domestic abuse” and notes he barely attended a domestic violence perpetrator programme in 2016. Despite this, he was later approved by the council to drive a taxi transporting children with special educational needs, raising serious questions about risk assessments.

Council Refuses Disclosure

Woking MP Will Forster’s FOI request to access the domestic abuse report was denied, with the council citing data protection legislation designed to protect the privacy of living individuals—even though Sharif is in prison for murder. Forster condemned the decision as “absolutely appalling.”

Failures In Inter-agency Communication

The investigation identified poor communication between police, social services and council departments, which contributed to the systemic failure to protect Sara. Surrey County Council insists they must comply with strict data protection laws when handling personal information.

Justice Delivered

In December 2024, Urfan Sharif and his partner Beinash Batool were found guilty of Sara’s murder after she died from 71 recent injuries, including being beaten, burnt and tied up. The safeguarding review concluded Sara should never have been placed back with her abusers.