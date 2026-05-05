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SERIAL OFFENDER Chichester Shoplifter Mwiya Kamutumwa Jailed for 17 Thefts

Chichester Shoplifter Mwiya Kamutumwa Jailed for Multiple Thefts

Mwiya Kamutumwa, 25, from West Broyle, Chichester, was sentenced to four years in prison on 15 April at Portsmouth Crown Court. He admitted 17 counts of shoplifting and 13 breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order as part of a wider police effort to tackle persistent retail crime in the area.

Repeat Offender Revealed

Known as “Kush,” Kamutumwa became a key target under Operation Apprentice, a police initiative combating ongoing shop theft across Chichester. His crimes involved multiple high street and retail park stores.

Stolen Goods Spanned Multiple Stores

The court heard Kamutumwa stole clothing and a backpack from the British Heart Foundation charity shop in October. From February to March, he committed 14 further thefts, taking items such as meat, fish, soft drinks, Prosecco, chocolate, detergent, and more from Co-op, One Stop, Waitrose, TK Maxx, and Marks and Spencer.

Criminal Behaviour Order Breaches

In addition to theft, Kamutumwa pleaded guilty to 13 breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order intended to restrict his offending. He also admitted to burglary other than a dwelling and obstructing a police officer while on duty.

Four-year Prison Sentence

The judge handed down a custodial sentence reflecting the severity of Kamutumwa’s repeated shoplifting and persistent court order violations. The ruling seeks to protect local businesses and the wider community in Chichester from further criminal impact.

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