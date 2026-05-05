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FRIENDS PAY TRIBUTE Ex-Partner Kills Woman and Himself in Bristol Grenade Blast

Bristol woman and ex killed in suspected grenade blast at home

A woman, Joanne Shaw, 35, and her ex-partner, Ryan Kelly, 41, died in a grenade explosion on Sterncourt Road, Bristol, on Sunday morning. Police were responding to a domestic-related incident when the blast occurred around 6.30am, prompting emergency services and the British Army’s bomb disposal team to attend the scene.

Violent Domestic Tragedy

Joanne Shaw had moved to the suburban street to escape Ryan Kelly, who had been previously jailed for involvement in a drug gang. Neighbours reported feeling the blast shake their homes and described the attack as devastating for the community.

Emergency Response

Armed officers were en route when the grenade detonated 13 minutes after the initial 999 call. Five fire engines and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team arrived quickly. Three family members, including Shaw’s son, were treated for minor injuries and discharged from the hospital.

Community In Shock

Friends and neighbours paid heartfelt tributes to Joanne, who worked at a tanning salon, remembering her as “the most amazing woman” and a devoted mother. Residents expressed deep sadness and support for her surviving family following the horrific incident.

Ongoing Police Inquiry

Avon and Somerset Police are treating the explosion as suspicious and continue to investigate, including searches of related properties connected to Ryan Kelly. The exact cause of the blast has not yet been confirmed.

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