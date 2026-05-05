Two Seriously Injured in Newton Abbot Bladed Attack, Man Arrested

Two people were seriously assaulted with a bladed weapon in Newton Abbot in the early hours of Monday 4 May. Police were called at 12:10am to a premises on Highweek Street following reports of an altercation involving a group of people.

Serious Injuries Hospitalised

A man and a woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Man Arrested On Attempted Murder

A 27-year-old local man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Abbot Attack

Police have sealed off the scene with two guards still in place as the investigation continues through the day.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detectives are urging anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to come forward. Witnesses can report details via the police website or call 101 quoting reference 50260111698.