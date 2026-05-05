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HOUSE RAID Hawkinge Burglars Jailed for 19 Years After Machete Home Raid

Hawkinge Burglars Jailed for 19 Years After Machete Home Raid

A gang of burglars who invaded a home in Hawkinge, Folkestone, brandishing machetes and wearing balaclavas, have been jailed for nearly 19 years. The break-in happened on Sunday, 3 November 2024, at around 10.18pm near Corbett Road, with Kent Police responding promptly to the aggravated burglary.  

Masked Raid Terror

Callum Elliot, 23, and Darren Butler, 36, forced entry into the property while the residents were inside. Armed and threatening, they demanded valuables, including watches and clocks, before fleeing the scene in a white Audi.  

Mastermind Behind Bars

William Webb, 34, was convicted of plotting the offence after police uncovered detailed planning on his mobile phone. His involvement was confirmed by a unanimous jury verdict at Canterbury Crown Court.

Swift Police Action

  Following the incident, officers reviewed CCTV footage and collected witness statements. Butler and Elliot were arrested on 4 and 5 November and charged soon after. Webb was apprehended later on 3 January 2025.

Heavy Sentences Delivered

  • Darren Butler received eight years and seven months in prison.
  • Callum Elliot was sentenced to seven years and two months.
  • William Webb was jailed for three years and two months for conspiracy to commit burglary.

Police Statement

“The victims faced a terrifying ordeal that has left lasting impact. I am pleased significant custodial sentences have been given and hope it comforts the victims knowing the offenders will serve lengthy prison terms. Everyone deserves to feel safe at home, and criminals who violate this will be brought to justice.” – Detective Constable Holly Bayliss

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