Syrian Man on Trial for Bournemouth Seafront Rape in Portable Toilet

Mohammed Abdullah, 19, a Syrian national living in West Drayton, is currently standing trial at Bournemouth Crown Court, accused of raping a young woman in a portable toilet on Bournemouth seafront on 6 July 2025. The incident allegedly happened after he offered the woman a lift home on his e-bike in the early hours, following her night out when she had difficulty finding a taxi. Abdullah denies the charges of rape and assault by penetration.

Alleged Seafront Assault

The woman reportedly accepted a lift from Abdullah after a night of drinking, only to be taken to a secluded portable toilet where the alleged attack occurred.

Defendants Background

Abdullah arrived in the UK in 2023 under a family reunion scheme from Syria and currently resides in West Drayton.

Ongoing Court Proceedings

The trial continues at Bournemouth Crown Court as the accused maintains his innocence against the serious charges.