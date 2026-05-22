Three Sisters Drowned Off Brighton Beach in Tragic Family Loss

Three sisters who died after being pulled from the sea near Black Rock, Brighton, last week had previously lost their mother to drowning 16 years ago, their family revealed. Jane Adetoro, 36, Christina Walters, 32, and Rebecca Walters, 31, lived together in Uxbridge, West London, and were recovered at around 05:45 BST last Wednesday. Emergency services responded after reports of people in the water.

Family Devastated

The sisters’ aunt, Ajike Adetoro, described them as “happy girls” who were “the closest sisters and best friends who did everything together.” Their father, Joseph, said “no words can truly describe the pain,” calling the sisters his “joy and strength.” Genevieve Barnaby, Joseph’s wife, described the family as “heartbroken” and the sisters as “the most beautiful girls.”

Mother Also Lost To Drowning

Their mother, Janice, died in 2010 after going missing from her Birmingham home. She was later found drowned in Brookvale Park lake and had been experiencing stress-related mental health difficulties at the time.

Dangerous Brighton Shores

The beach around central Brighton is known for its steep shingle banks, which drop sharply underwater. A Coastguard source suggested one of the women may have stepped unexpectedly into deeper water, causing the tragedy to escalate rapidly.

Janice Search

Sussex Police confirmed there is no evidence of third-party involvement. Chief Superintendent Adam Hays said the incident had a “profound impact” locally and nationally and vowed officers would “leave no stone unturned” in investigating how the sisters ended up in the water.

Remembering The Sisters

Jane worked as an accountant and was known for her intelligence and serious nature, often acting maternally.

Christina recently graduated from Brunel University.

Rebecca was the youngest, remembered as lively and mischievous.

A fundraiser launched by their uncle Adesoji stated the family is “struggling to come to terms” with the loss. He added, “No parent should ever have to bury their child, let alone all three.”