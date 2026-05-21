Driver Charged After Fatal Leicestershire Crash Kills Teen Twin

A 31-year-old driver has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crash in Cotesbach, Leicestershire, on 15 December 2023 that killed 18-year-old Chloe Pearson and seriously injured six others, including her twin sister Abigale. The incident, involving a black Mercedes CLK and a white Citroen C3, has left a West Yorkshire family devastated just days before Christmas.

Fatal Crash Details

Jack Reape, who was behind the wheel of the Mercedes, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Chloe, a passenger in the Citroen, was rushed to the hospital but died two days later. Her twin sister Abigale, sustained serious injuries, as did the Mercedes driver and passenger.

Family Mourns Teen Nurse

Chloe had recently begun training as a nurse. Her grandmother, Elizabeth Pearson, described her as “caring, beautiful and so full of life.” She said: “The family has been ripped apart. We are all mourning together.”

Twin Sisters Heartbreaking Tribute

“The most devastating thing is that I came out of this incident without my twin sister. I’m absolutely mortified and heartbroken that I’ve no longer got her by my side. Rest in peace beautiful, until we meet again.”

Abigale also wrote: “Words can’t describe how much I miss you, Chloe, life’s never going to be the same without you. I’m heartbroken and lost knowing you’re never coming back. I promise to always make you proud.”

Court Appearance Scheduled

Reape is due to appear at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday, 26 May, facing multiple charges linked to the crash that injured seven people in total.