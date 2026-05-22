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SHOW SHAKE UP Tom Hardy Fired From MobLand Ahead Of Season 3 Over On-Set Issues

Tom Hardy Fired From MobLand Ahead Of Season 3 Over On-Set Issues

Tom Hardy has reportedly been fired from the Paramount+ crime drama MobLand ahead of its third season. The British actor, who stars as Harry Da Souza, a fixer and hitman embroiled in a london/">London gang war, is said to have been dropped due to repeated lateness and clashes with producers on set.

Hardys On-set Clashes

According to a report by Matthew Belloni of Puck News, Hardy frequently arrived late to filming and caused friction with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser. Butterworth reportedly threatened to quit if the issues continued, forcing the studio to make the difficult decision to let Hardy go.

Impact On Moblands Future

Hardy is the central character around whom MobLand revolves. With Season 1 receiving critical acclaim and Season 2 set to air later this year, fans now face uncertainty about how the show will proceed without its lead actor in Season 3.

Creative Conflicts Revealed

The report reveals Hardy frequently asked for script changes and expressed discontent that the series was evolving into an ensemble drama, giving more prominence to co-stars including Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. This creative tension reportedly contributed to the breakdown in working relationships.

What’s Next For The Series

While production details for Season 3 remain unclear, the removal of Hardy raises questions about the show’s direction. The series features a strong supporting cast, but how it will continue without its main protagonist remains to be seen.

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