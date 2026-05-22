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Jury Discharged in Leeds Murder Trial of Ian Watkins Prison Attack

Jury Discharged in Leeds Murder Trial of Ian Watkins Prison Attack

The jury in the Leeds Crown Court trial of prisoners accused of murdering former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins has been discharged due to legal issues. Watkins, 48, was stabbed to death in his cell at HMP Wakefield in October last year while serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences. The decision to discharge the jury means the case will be retried.

Jury Discharged

Mr Justice Hilliard told the jury: 1very reluctantly, I’m going to discharge you and the case will have to be re-tried. That’s disappointing for you and for everyone. The trial hearing revealed details of the attack inside the high-security prison.

Details Of The Attack

Rico Gedel, 25, admitted stabbing Watkins with a makeshift knife and then handing the weapon to fellow inmate Samuel Dodsworth, 44, who disposed of it. Both defendants deny murder and possession of a knife in jail. Gedel said he resented being housed with sex offenders and selected Watkins because of proximity, as Watkins had been moved next to him the night before after an assault on other prisoners.

Defendants Statements

Gedel testified that part of him wanted to kill Watkins, but another part hesitated. Dodsworth denied involvement, claiming he was caught up in events unintentionally and panicked when he saw Watkins injured. Prosecutors maintain Dodsworth was complicit as he knew the attack was imminent and helped by disposing of the knife.

Victim Background

Watkins was serving 29 years plus six years on licence for severe sexual crimes, including attempted rape. He was previously attacked multiple times in prison due to the nature of his offences, including a stabbing in 2023 where he was found six hours after being taken hostage by other inmates.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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