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DRUNK ESCAPES JAIL Devizes Man Fined £2,000 for Drink Driving and Speeding in Residential Zone

Devizes Man Fined £2,000 for Drink Driving and Speeding in Residential Zone

A Devizes man, Jaimee Long, 34, was fined over £2,000 and banned from driving for a year after being caught speeding and drink driving in a 30mph zone on 9 March last year. Wiltshire Police stopped Long at 2.45pm in St Edith’s Marsh, Devizes, after recording his speed at 51mph. A roadside breath test revealed he had 66 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, almost double the legal limit.

Exceeding Legal Limit

Following his arrest, Long gave an evidential breath sample in custody confirming he was over the drink drive limit. This police evidence led to his conviction for drink driving.

Speeding In Residential Area

Long’s recorded speed of 51mph in a 30mph residential street greatly increased the seriousness of the offence, raising road safety concerns in the local community.

Consequences At Court

At Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on 21 May, Long admitted the drink driving charge. He was fined £2,166 plus court costs and a £1,515 victim surcharge. Additionally, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Police Enforcement Drive

Wiltshire Police continue to crack down on drink driving and speeding offences to safeguard residents and improve road safety across the county.

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