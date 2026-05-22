Body Found in Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Tyler Townsend in Stoke-on-Trent

Police have discovered a body presumed to be Tyler Townsend, the 14-year-old boy who went missing in Stoke-on-Trent on Sunday 17 May. Staffordshire Police found the body just after 7pm on Thursday in woodland near Burslem Cemetery. Extensive searches had been ongoing since Tyler was reported missing.

Search Ends In Tragedy

Officers had been actively searching the area around Stoke-on-Trent for Tyler Townsend for several days. The discovery occurred in a wooded location close to where he was last spotted. Identification of the body will be confirmed in due course.

Police Statement Details

“We can sadly confirm that a body has been found in the search for missing 14-year-old Tyler, from Stoke-on-Trent,” said a Staffordshire Police spokesman. “His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

Family Support Search

Authorities are providing support to Tyler’s family during this distressing time. The police stress that no suspicious circumstances are currently believed to be involved in his death. A formal report will be submitted to the Coroner’s office.