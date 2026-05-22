Man Jailed for Antisemitic Threats in Hackney Targeting Jewish Community

A 36-year-old man from Hackney has been jailed for making repeated antisemitic threats near synagogues in Stamford Hill, highlighting the Metropolitan Police’s commitment to combating hate crimes across London.

Repeated Hate Threats

Tavius Jean-Charles targeted six victims between October 2025 and March 2026, shouting death threats and calling for Jewish schools to be blown up. The abuse escalated until March, when police intervened following a report of a man shouting “I will kill you Jews” on Manor Road.

Swift Arrest And Charges

After being arrested on 23 March, Jean-Charles was released on bail but reoffended within 73 minutes by threatening to bomb a Jewish school over the phone. He was swiftly rearrested and charged with multiple racially and religiously aggravated offences, including criminal damage.

Judge Sentences To Five Years

Jean-Charles pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court on 15 April and was sentenced on 22 May to five years in prison. He also received an indefinite restraining order banning contact with his victims or entering Stamford Hill.

Police And Community Response

Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke said: “There is no place for hate in the capital. I hope this case demonstrates to the Jewish community in London how seriously we take antisemitic hate crimes.”

Wider Anti-hate Campaign

This conviction forms part of the Met’s largest protective policing operation following increasing attacks on the Jewish and Iranian communities. Since late March, over 90 hate crime arrests have been made, including 70 for antisemitic offences, alongside the launch of a new Community Protection Team focused on safeguarding these communities.