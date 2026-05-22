Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HATE CRIMES Man Jailed for Antisemitic Threats in Hackney Targeting Jewish Community

Man Jailed for Antisemitic Threats in Hackney Targeting Jewish Community

A 36-year-old man from Hackney has been jailed for making repeated antisemitic threats near synagogues in Stamford Hill, highlighting the Metropolitan Police’s commitment to combating hate crimes across London.

Repeated Hate Threats

Tavius Jean-Charles targeted six victims between October 2025 and March 2026, shouting death threats and calling for Jewish schools to be blown up. The abuse escalated until March, when police intervened following a report of a man shouting “I will kill you Jews” on Manor Road.

Swift Arrest And Charges

After being arrested on 23 March, Jean-Charles was released on bail but reoffended within 73 minutes by threatening to bomb a Jewish school over the phone. He was swiftly rearrested and charged with multiple racially and religiously aggravated offences, including criminal damage.

Judge Sentences To Five Years

Jean-Charles pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court on 15 April and was sentenced on 22 May to five years in prison. He also received an indefinite restraining order banning contact with his victims or entering Stamford Hill.

Police And Community Response

Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke said: “There is no place for hate in the capital. I hope this case demonstrates to the Jewish community in London how seriously we take antisemitic hate crimes.”

Wider Anti-hate Campaign

This conviction forms part of the Met’s largest protective policing operation following increasing attacks on the Jewish and Iranian communities. Since late March, over 90 hate crime arrests have been made, including 70 for antisemitic offences, alongside the launch of a new Community Protection Team focused on safeguarding these communities.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Billingham Driver Jailed 5 Years for Dangerous High-Speed Police Chase

POLICE CHASE Billingham Driver Jailed 5 Years for Dangerous High-Speed Police Chase

UK News
Police Appeal as 15-Year-Old Chloe-Marie Sage Missing from Clacton Since May 17

BRING HER HOME Police Appeal as 15-Year-Old Chloe-Marie Sage Missing from Clacton Since May 17

UK News
Teacher Jamie Varley Denies Killing Adopted Baby Preston in Preston Trial

TRIAL UPDATE Teacher Jamie Varley Denies Killing Adopted Baby Preston in Preston Trial

Court News, UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead in Durrington

FATAL COLLISION Motorcyclist Dies After Crash at Wiltshire Crossroads Near Wroughton

UK News
Erith Man Admits Fraud Over Personal Independence Payments

IN THE DOCK Erith Man Admits Fraud Over Personal Independence Payments

UK News
John Nicholas Sentenced for Cocaine Driving and Drug Possession in Middlesbrough

DRUG SENTANCE John Nicholas Sentenced for Cocaine Driving and Drug Possession in Middlesbrough

UK News
Coventry Man Jailed for Murder of Anthony Priestley in Aldrich Avenue Stabbing

MURDER SENTANCE Coventry Man Jailed for Murder of Anthony Priestley in Aldrich Avenue Stabbing

UK News
Liam Ellis Jailed for Violent Knife Rampage in Cambridge City Centre

KNIFE RAMPAGE Liam Ellis Jailed for Violent Knife Rampage in Cambridge City Centre

UK News
Five Arrested in Tameside Over Local Election Fraud Investigation

FRAUD PROBE Five Arrested in Tameside Over Local Election Fraud Investigation

UK News
Cambridge Stalker Jailed for Harassment and Blackmail of Ex-Partner

STALKER SENTANCED Cambridge Stalker Jailed for Harassment and Blackmail of Ex-Partner

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FLIGHT DELAYS British Airways Flight Delayed Six Hours After Emergency Slide Deploys at Heathrow

UK News

British Airways Flight Delayed Six Hours After Emergency Slide Deploys at Heathrow

UK News
Car Hits Pedestrians in Enfield Town — Driver Detained By Police

POLICE PROBE Car Hits Pedestrians in Enfield Town — Driver Detained By Police

UK News
Car Hits Pedestrians in Enfield Town — Driver Detained By Police

Car Hits Pedestrians in Enfield Town — Driver Detained By Police

UK News
Manchester Arndale Knife Threat CCTV Appeal by Police

KNIFE POINT ATTACK Manchester Arndale Knife Threat CCTV Appeal by Police

UK News
Manchester Arndale Knife Threat CCTV Appeal by Police

Manchester Arndale Knife Threat CCTV Appeal by Police

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Fatal Collision Blocks Eastcote Lane Ealing Early May 22

ROAD CLOSURE Fatal Collision Blocks Eastcote Lane Ealing Early May 22

UK News
Fatal Collision Blocks Eastcote Lane Ealing Early May 22

Fatal Collision Blocks Eastcote Lane Ealing Early May 22

UK News
Five Jailed for Leading Major London Class A Drugs Ring

MASSIVE HAUL Five Jailed for Leading Major London Class A Drugs Ring

UK News
Five Jailed for Leading Major London Class A Drugs Ring

Five Jailed for Leading Major London Class A Drugs Ring

UK News
Police Investigate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Over Sexual Offences in UK

ANDREW SEX PRIBE Police Investigate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Over Sexual Offences in UK

UK News
Police Investigate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Over Sexual Offences in UK

Police Investigate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Over Sexual Offences in UK

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Reform UK Stands By Makerfield Candidate Over Offensive Social Media Claims

PARTY BACKLASH Reform UK Stands By Makerfield Candidate Over Offensive Social Media Claims

UK News
Reform UK Stands By Makerfield Candidate Over Offensive Social Media Claims

Reform UK Stands By Makerfield Candidate Over Offensive Social Media Claims

UK News
Manchester Arena Attack Remembered: 22 Lives Lost in 2017 Tragedy

TRAGIC TRIBUTE Manchester Arena Attack Remembered: 22 Lives Lost in 2017 Tragedy

UK News
Manchester Arena Attack Remembered: 22 Lives Lost in 2017 Tragedy

Manchester Arena Attack Remembered: 22 Lives Lost in 2017 Tragedy

UK News
Three Men Charged Over Sheffield Stabbing Leaving Man Seriously Injured

TRIO CHARGED Three Men Charged Over Sheffield Stabbing Leaving Man Seriously Injured

UK News
Three Men Charged Over Sheffield Stabbing Leaving Man Seriously Injured

Three Men Charged Over Sheffield Stabbing Leaving Man Seriously Injured

UK News
Watch Live