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STILL MISSING Urgent Police Appeal After 16-Year-Old Trae Valentine Goes Missing in Maidstone

Urgent Police Appeal After 16-Year-Old Trae Valentine Goes Missing in Maidstone

  Police are urgently searching for 16-year-old Trae Valentine, who disappeared from Maidstone on Saturday 16 May 2026. Trae was last spotted at around 6pm near Upper Fant Road. Kent Police are appealing for public help to locate him amid growing concern for his safety.

Key Description Released

Trae Valentine is described as a Black male, 5ft 8in tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit, black Jordan shoes, a dark blue jacket, and a black hat.

Known Locations Linked

Officers have revealed Trae has connections to several areas including Willesden, Finchley Park, Wembley, Harrow, and Milton Keynes, prompting wider regional awareness in the search effort.

Call For Critical Information

Anyone with urgent information about Trae’s whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately quoting reference number 16-1729. For other details, the police encourage contact via their live chat service or by calling 101.

Community On Alert

The disappearance has sparked concern among local residents and authorities, who emphasise the importance of swift public assistance in locating the missing teenager.

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