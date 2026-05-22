Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MEMORIAL TRIBUTE Remembering Lee Rigby 13 Years After Woolwich Murder

Remembering Lee Rigby 13 Years After Woolwich Murder

Today marks 13 years since the brutal murder of soldier Lee Rigby in Woolwich, London, in 2013. The shocking attack engulfed the area in police activity and sparked a nationwide response. Memorial events continue to honour Lee Rigby’s life and reflect on the lasting impact of the tragedy.

Annual Woolwich Tribute

Comrades, family, and locals gathered in Woolwich to pay respects at a memorial service marking the anniversary of Lee Rigby’s death. Attendees carried flags and laid wreaths, showing solidarity and remembrance for the fallen soldier.

Community Remembers Deeply

The memorial attracted significant local participation, highlighting how Lee Rigby’s legacy remains a powerful symbol in the Woolwich community. Many called the event a moving reminder of loss and resilience.

Legacy Of Service

Lee Rigby was widely respected for his military dedication. The commemorations underline his commitment and the ongoing call for unity against violence in society.

Ongoing National Reflection

The murder continues to influence public and security discussions throughout the UK. Police forces remain vigilant to prevent similar attacks, supporting both safety and remembrance efforts nationwide.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man Jailed for Life for Killing Carer in Birmingham Home Attack

LIFE SENTANCE Man Jailed for Life for Killing Carer in Birmingham Home Attack

UK News
Teen Witness Describes Fatal Stabbing of Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

BEACH MURDER TRIAL Teen Witness Describes Fatal Stabbing of Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

UK News
Billingham Driver Jailed 5 Years for Dangerous High-Speed Police Chase

POLICE CHASE Billingham Driver Jailed 5 Years for Dangerous High-Speed Police Chase

UK News
Police Appeal as 15-Year-Old Chloe-Marie Sage Missing from Clacton Since May 17

BRING HER HOME Police Appeal as 15-Year-Old Chloe-Marie Sage Missing from Clacton Since May 17

UK News
Teacher Jamie Varley Denies Killing Adopted Baby Preston in Preston Trial

TRIAL UPDATE Teacher Jamie Varley Denies Killing Adopted Baby Preston in Preston Trial

Court News, UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead in Durrington

FATAL COLLISION Motorcyclist Dies After Crash at Wiltshire Crossroads Near Wroughton

UK News
Erith Man Admits Fraud Over Personal Independence Payments

IN THE DOCK Erith Man Admits Fraud Over Personal Independence Payments

UK News
John Nicholas Sentenced for Cocaine Driving and Drug Possession in Middlesbrough

DRUG SENTANCE John Nicholas Sentenced for Cocaine Driving and Drug Possession in Middlesbrough

UK News
Coventry Man Jailed for Murder of Anthony Priestley in Aldrich Avenue Stabbing

MURDER SENTANCE Coventry Man Jailed for Murder of Anthony Priestley in Aldrich Avenue Stabbing

UK News
Liam Ellis Jailed for Violent Knife Rampage in Cambridge City Centre

KNIFE RAMPAGE Liam Ellis Jailed for Violent Knife Rampage in Cambridge City Centre

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Huge Oil Tanker Detained in Southampton Over Safety Concerns

SHIP DETAINED Huge Oil Tanker Detained in Southampton Over Safety Concerns

Breaking News, UK News
Huge Oil Tanker Detained in Southampton Over Safety Concerns

Huge Oil Tanker Detained in Southampton Over Safety Concerns

Breaking News, UK News
Ex-Dorset Police Officer Guilty of Intimate Abuse of Vulnerable Victim

DIRTY COP Ex-Dorset Police Officer Guilty of Intimate Abuse of Vulnerable Victim

UK News
Ex-Dorset Police Officer Guilty of Intimate Abuse of Vulnerable Victim

Ex-Dorset Police Officer Guilty of Intimate Abuse of Vulnerable Victim

UK News

FLIGHT DELAYS British Airways Flight Delayed Six Hours After Emergency Slide Deploys at Heathrow

UK News

British Airways Flight Delayed Six Hours After Emergency Slide Deploys at Heathrow

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Sharon Crean’s Killer Jailed for 12 years for Brutal Stabbing in Laois

SENTANCE OUTCRY Sharon Crean’s Killer Jailed for 12 years for Brutal Stabbing in Laois

UK News
Sharon Crean’s Killer Jailed for 12 years for Brutal Stabbing in Laois

Sharon Crean’s Killer Jailed for 12 years for Brutal Stabbing in Laois

UK News
Auto Draft

CANCER ALERT Urgent Skin Cancer Warning for Millions of Brits Ahead of Heatwave

UK News
Auto Draft

Urgent Skin Cancer Warning for Millions of Brits Ahead of Heatwave

UK News
Fatal Collision Blocks Eastcote Lane Ealing Early May 22

ROAD CLOSURE Fatal Collision Blocks Eastcote Lane Ealing Early May 22

UK News
Fatal Collision Blocks Eastcote Lane Ealing Early May 22

Fatal Collision Blocks Eastcote Lane Ealing Early May 22

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Jailed for Antisemitic Threats in Hackney Targeting Jewish Community

HATE CRIMES Man Jailed for Antisemitic Threats in Hackney Targeting Jewish Community

UK News
Man Jailed for Antisemitic Threats in Hackney Targeting Jewish Community

Man Jailed for Antisemitic Threats in Hackney Targeting Jewish Community

UK News
Fatal Crash in Northolt on Eastcote Lane Claims One Life

FATAL CRASH Fatal Crash in Northolt on Eastcote Lane Claims One Life

Breaking News, UK News
Fatal Crash in Northolt on Eastcote Lane Claims One Life

Fatal Crash in Northolt on Eastcote Lane Claims One Life

Breaking News, UK News
Reform UK Stands By Makerfield Candidate Over Offensive Social Media Claims

PARTY BACKLASH Reform UK Stands By Makerfield Candidate Over Offensive Social Media Claims

UK News
Reform UK Stands By Makerfield Candidate Over Offensive Social Media Claims

Reform UK Stands By Makerfield Candidate Over Offensive Social Media Claims

UK News
Watch Live