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SENTANCE OUTCRY Sharon Crean’s Killer Jailed for 12 years for Brutal Stabbing in Laois

Sharon Crean’s Killer Jailed for 12 years for Brutal Stabbing in Laois

The family of Sharon Crean have criticised the sentence given to Sean Egan, 39, who was jailed for 12-and-a-half years today for stabbing his partner 13 times and assaulting her with a Himalayan rock lamp in Mountmellick, Co Laois in December 2022. The manslaughter conviction sparked outrage, given the violence involved.

Brutal Attack Details

Sharon, 35, was found in the doorway of her apartment by a neighbour after suffering at least 15 sharp-force injuries, including 13 stab wounds penetrating her chest cavity. She was initially conscious when emergency services arrived, but died later that day.  

Judges Strong Words

Judge Siobhán Lankford described the attack as “ferocious”, “completely unprovoked” and a “gross breach of trust”. She acknowledged Sharon was “hugely loved” and spoke of the devastating impact on her young son. Despite setting a headline sentence of 20 years, the judge deducted for diminished responsibility and remorse.

Familys Reaction

Sharon’s brother Nigel condemned the sentence, saying, “My sister is lying under six foot of clay while he is being watered, fed, dressed and showered.” Her mother Catherine expressed deep disappointment, highlighting the brutality and fear Sharon endured prior to her death.

Legal Outcome And Mental Health

Egan was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter by diminished responsibility, with experts agreeing he suffered a psychotic disorder possibly linked to schizophrenia. Garda interviews revealed Egan claimed the stabbing was a “fear factor” reaction and that he did not intend to kill Sharon.

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