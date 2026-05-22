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Cowboy Builders Jailed for £1.3m Fraud on Vulnerable UK Victims

Cowboy Builders Jailed for £1.3m Fraud on Vulnerable UK Victims

Two cowboy builders from Ashford have been jailed for a combined 15 years and 9 months after defrauding twelve vulnerable victims of over £1.3 million. Samuel O’Hanlon, 45, was sentenced to ten years, and his apprentice Jack Sargeant, 29, received five years and nine months at Inner London Crown Court. Their crimes, including fraud and money laundering totalling more than £2.4 million, spanned several years and three businesses, leaving numerous homes unfinished and lives disrupted across the UK.  

Building Nightmare For Victims

O’Hanlon demanded large upfront payments for home improvements before abandoning projects, leaving properties in ruin and continuously demanding more money. Among affected victims was 83-year-old Elizabeth Hennessey, whose late husband, Paul, never returned home after contractors failed to complete their kitchen extension designed to accommodate his declining health. The couple paid more than double the initial £60,000 quote and were effectively locked out of their home for over a year.  

Years Of Ignored Warnings

Despite earlier warnings from Trading Standards in 2014 and 2015, O’Hanlon continued his fraudulent activities unchecked for years. The scale of his offences affected victims across multiple counties, raising serious questions about the timeliness of authorities’ responses in stopping these rogue traders.

Police And Trading Standards Action

Kent Police, in close collaboration with the victims and Trading Standards, mounted a successful prosecution. Detective Chief Inspector Helen Smithers highlighted the sophistication of the scams and acknowledged that anyone can fall prey. East Sussex County Council, leading the prosecution, reassured that reports of rogue traders are taken seriously and that local authorities frequently cooperate beyond their boundaries to protect consumers.

Impact On Victims

“We wanted this work done because my husband had said loud and clear: I just want to stay in my house and garden,” said Elizabeth Hennessey. “But he died, and he never got back here… He ruined the last two years of Dad’s life.”

The jail sentences mark a significant victory against rogue traders exploiting vulnerable homeowners in the UK.

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