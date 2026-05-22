Royal International Air Tattoo Cancelled Amid RAF Fairford Uncertainty Linked To Middle East Situation

The Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) has announced that this year’s event at RAF Fairford will no longer take place following uncertainty surrounding access to the airbase amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Organisers confirmed the cancellation in a statement released on Wednesday, describing the decision as “not an easy one” after extensive discussions involving the Royal Air Force and the United States Air Force.

The cancellation is understood to be linked to the operational use and secondment of RAF Fairford in support of US military requirements under President Donald Trump’s administration, with the Gloucestershire base playing a significant strategic role for American air operations.

In a statement, organisers said:

“It is with great disappointment that we are letting you know this year’s Royal International Air Tattoo will not be taking place.”

They added:

“It follows extensive discussions with the Royal Air Force and the United States Air Force regarding uncertainty over access to RAF Fairford, given the ongoing situation in the Middle East.”

RIAT is regarded as one of the world’s largest military airshows and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, aviation enthusiasts, photographers, military personnel, and international display teams each year.

The annual event is a major fixture in the aviation calendar and provides significant economic benefits to Gloucestershire and the surrounding areas.

Organisers acknowledged the disappointment the cancellation would cause to visitors, volunteers, partners, and the wider aviation community.

Ticket holders will reportedly be offered several options, including:

rolling tickets over to RIAT 2027,

receiving a full refund,

or donating the ticket cost to the RAF Charitable Trust.

Gavin Gager, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Air Force Charitable Trust Enterprises, said organisers recognised “how disappointing this news will be” and thanked supporters for their loyalty and understanding.

RAF Fairford has long been used as a forward operating base by the United States Air Force and regularly hosts strategic bomber deployments and large-scale NATO operations. Increased military activity linked to tensions in the Middle East has reportedly created uncertainty over whether the airfield could safely and reliably host the event this summer.

Despite the cancellation, organisers say they are already looking ahead to bringing the event back in 2027.

The statement concluded: