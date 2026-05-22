Motorcyclist Dies After Collision with Jeep Near Wroughton

A man in his 40s tragically died following a collision between his motorcycle and a Jeep on the A4361 Salthrop near Wroughton. Emergency services responded at around 6.50pm on 21 May, but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene. Wiltshire Police‘s Serious Collision Investigation team is handling the inquiry.

Collision On A4361

The incident took place on the evening of 21 May when reports came in of a crash involving a motorbike and a Jeep near Wroughton. Emergency crews attended quickly but were unable to save the motorcyclist.

Serious Collision Team Involved

Specialist officers have been tasked with investigating the crash scene to establish the exact circumstances. The team is urging anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward to assist their inquiries.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Wiltshire Police have asked witnesses to contact the Serious Collision Investigation unit on 01225 694597, quoting log number 301 of May, to provide any relevant information that could shed light on the collision.

Support For Family

Authorities have offered condolences to the motorcyclist’s family during this difficult time, underlining the tragic loss caused by the collision.