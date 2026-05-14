Exeter Police Appeal After Man Goes Missing Near Train Station

Devon & Cornwall Police are urgently searching for 55-year-old Mohammed Hussein, who went missing in Exeter last week. Mohammed was last seen outside a train station in Exeter on Wednesday 6 May after being spotted at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital around 1:20pm the previous day. Officers are concerned for his welfare and continue to appeal for information to help locate him.

Description And Last Sighting

Mohammed Hussein is described as a black male, approximately 6ft tall, bald, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and joggers, a blue T-shirt, green trainers, and a grey baseball hat. His last confirmed sighting was outside Exeter’s train station, prompting fears he may be travelling by rail.

Description Search

Devon & Cornwall Police have launched searches and ongoing enquiries to find Mohammed. The force is urging anyone who has seen him or has any information regarding his whereabouts to get in touch immediately.

Local Links And Travel Possibility

Mohammed is believed to have been living in Exeter but also has known links to Bristol and London. Given his possible travel by train, officers are widening their appeal to these areas.

How To Help

If you have any information about Mohammed Hussein, contact the police straight away by calling 999 and quoting the reference number 50260113107.