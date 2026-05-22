Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DIRTY COP Met Police Officer Convicted of 2018 Rape in South London

Met Police Officer Convicted of 2018 Rape in South London

A Metropolitan Police officer attached to the South West Command Unit, PC Rupert Edwards, has been convicted of raping a woman in South London in January 2018. The guilty verdict was delivered at Southwark Crown Court on 22 May. Edwards was off-duty when the offence occurred but was arrested in April 2024 after a formal report was made in October 2023.

Evidence From Past Cases

The prosecution presented evidence from two earlier cases involving PC Edwards from 2022, which ended in not guilty verdicts, to show a pattern of behaviour. This unprecedented move helped demonstrate similarities in his conduct that contributed significantly to the conviction.

Police Praise Victims Courage

Chief Superintendent Dan Knowles praised the victim for her bravery in coming forward, highlighting the thorough and swift police investigation. He emphasised the police commitment to pursuing those who harm women and supporting victims of abuse, especially when offenders are police officers themselves.

Accelerated Misconduct Action

PC Edwards, who is currently suspended, will face an accelerated misconduct hearing aimed at his dismissal. The misconduct proceedings had been delayed to avoid interfering with the criminal trial. Sentencing is scheduled for 10 July.

Mets Efforts On Professional Standards

The Metropolitan Police said it has overhauled professional standards, exiting more than 1,500 officers who failed to meet them in recent years. The force has also increased its dedicated professional officers to tackle wrongdoing proactively.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Manchester Arndale Knife Threat CCTV Appeal by Police

KNIFE POINT ATTACK Manchester Arndale Knife Threat CCTV Appeal by Police

UK News
Coventry Man Jailed 27 Years For Fatal Stabbing of Anthony Priestley

MURDER CHARGE Coventry Man Jailed 27 Years For Fatal Stabbing of Anthony Priestley

UK News
Man Jailed for Life for Killing Carer in Birmingham Home Attack

LIFE SENTANCE Man Jailed for Life for Killing Carer in Birmingham Home Attack

UK News
Teen Witness Describes Fatal Stabbing of Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

BEACH MURDER TRIAL Teen Witness Describes Fatal Stabbing of Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

UK News
Billingham Driver Jailed 5 Years for Dangerous High-Speed Police Chase

POLICE CHASE Billingham Driver Jailed 5 Years for Dangerous High-Speed Police Chase

UK News
Police Appeal as 15-Year-Old Chloe-Marie Sage Missing from Clacton Since May 17

BRING HER HOME Police Appeal as 15-Year-Old Chloe-Marie Sage Missing from Clacton Since May 17

UK News
Teacher Jamie Varley Denies Killing Adopted Baby Preston in Preston Trial

TRIAL UPDATE Teacher Jamie Varley Denies Killing Adopted Baby Preston in Preston Trial

Court News, UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead in Durrington

FATAL COLLISION Motorcyclist Dies After Crash at Wiltshire Crossroads Near Wroughton

UK News
Erith Man Admits Fraud Over Personal Independence Payments

IN THE DOCK Erith Man Admits Fraud Over Personal Independence Payments

UK News
John Nicholas Sentenced for Cocaine Driving and Drug Possession in Middlesbrough

DRUG SENTANCE John Nicholas Sentenced for Cocaine Driving and Drug Possession in Middlesbrough

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Norfolk Man Arrested Over Misconduct Probe Linked to Epstein Files

POLICE UPDATE Norfolk Man Arrested Over Misconduct Probe Linked to Epstein Files

UK News
Norfolk Man Arrested Over Misconduct Probe Linked to Epstein Files

Norfolk Man Arrested Over Misconduct Probe Linked to Epstein Files

UK News
Cowboy Builders Jailed for £1.3m Fraud on Vulnerable UK Victims

Cowboy Builders Jailed for £1.3m Fraud on Vulnerable UK Victims

UK News
Cowboy Builders Jailed for £1.3m Fraud on Vulnerable UK Victims

Cowboy Builders Jailed for £1.3m Fraud on Vulnerable UK Victims

UK News
Huge Oil Tanker Detained in Southampton Over Safety Concerns

SHIP DETAINED Huge Oil Tanker Detained in Southampton Over Safety Concerns

Breaking News, UK News
Huge Oil Tanker Detained in Southampton Over Safety Concerns

Huge Oil Tanker Detained in Southampton Over Safety Concerns

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Three Men Charged Over Sheffield Stabbing Leaving Man Seriously Injured

TRIO CHARGED Three Men Charged Over Sheffield Stabbing Leaving Man Seriously Injured

UK News
Three Men Charged Over Sheffield Stabbing Leaving Man Seriously Injured

Three Men Charged Over Sheffield Stabbing Leaving Man Seriously Injured

UK News
Body Found in Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Tyler Townsend in Stoke-on-Trent

TRAGIC FIND Body Found in Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Tyler Townsend in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News
Body Found in Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Tyler Townsend in Stoke-on-Trent

Body Found in Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Tyler Townsend in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News
Sharon Crean’s Killer Jailed for 12 years for Brutal Stabbing in Laois

SENTANCE OUTCRY Sharon Crean’s Killer Jailed for 12 years for Brutal Stabbing in Laois

UK News
Sharon Crean’s Killer Jailed for 12 years for Brutal Stabbing in Laois

Sharon Crean’s Killer Jailed for 12 years for Brutal Stabbing in Laois

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Claims Self-Defence in New Cross Stabbing Murder Trial

IT WASN'T ME Man Claims Self-Defence in New Cross Stabbing Murder Trial

UK News
Man Claims Self-Defence in New Cross Stabbing Murder Trial

Man Claims Self-Defence in New Cross Stabbing Murder Trial

UK News
Motorcyclist Dies After Collision with Jeep Near Wroughton

FATAL COLLISION Motorcyclist Dies After Collision with Jeep Near Wroughton

UK News
Motorcyclist Dies After Collision with Jeep Near Wroughton

Motorcyclist Dies After Collision with Jeep Near Wroughton

UK News
Man Jailed for Antisemitic Threats in Hackney Targeting Jewish Community

HATE CRIMES Man Jailed for Antisemitic Threats in Hackney Targeting Jewish Community

UK News
Man Jailed for Antisemitic Threats in Hackney Targeting Jewish Community

Man Jailed for Antisemitic Threats in Hackney Targeting Jewish Community

UK News
Watch Live