Met Police Officer Convicted of 2018 Rape in South London

A Metropolitan Police officer attached to the South West Command Unit, PC Rupert Edwards, has been convicted of raping a woman in South London in January 2018. The guilty verdict was delivered at Southwark Crown Court on 22 May. Edwards was off-duty when the offence occurred but was arrested in April 2024 after a formal report was made in October 2023.

Evidence From Past Cases

The prosecution presented evidence from two earlier cases involving PC Edwards from 2022, which ended in not guilty verdicts, to show a pattern of behaviour. This unprecedented move helped demonstrate similarities in his conduct that contributed significantly to the conviction.

Police Praise Victims Courage

Chief Superintendent Dan Knowles praised the victim for her bravery in coming forward, highlighting the thorough and swift police investigation. He emphasised the police commitment to pursuing those who harm women and supporting victims of abuse, especially when offenders are police officers themselves.

Accelerated Misconduct Action

PC Edwards, who is currently suspended, will face an accelerated misconduct hearing aimed at his dismissal. The misconduct proceedings had been delayed to avoid interfering with the criminal trial. Sentencing is scheduled for 10 July.

Mets Efforts On Professional Standards

The Metropolitan Police said it has overhauled professional standards, exiting more than 1,500 officers who failed to meet them in recent years. The force has also increased its dedicated professional officers to tackle wrongdoing proactively.