Care Worker Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Vulnerable Residents in Kent

A 53-year-old care worker, David Jones, has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting two vulnerable residents at a care facility in East Kent. The offences took place during his night shifts in 2025, prompting a police investigation by Kent Police and a court trial at Canterbury Crown Court.

Suspicions Raised By Staff

Care staff had grown concerned over Jones’s unusual behaviour, noting he excessively visited one resident while neglecting others. On 5 February 2025 during a night shift, colleagues followed Jones to a resident’s room, where they caught him acting indecently and promptly removed him from the situation.

Arrest Court

Kent Police responded quickly, arresting Jones at his Herne Bay home within 24 hours. A mobile phone seized during the arrest revealed disturbing evidence, including indecent images and videos involving a second victim, taken during his shifts at the care home.

Horrific Additional Evidence

Officers also discovered hundreds of indecent images of children on Jones’s device, leading to multiple charges. Jones admitted guilt to all counts, including possession of illegal images, during the trial.

Judge Hands Down Sentence

On 22 May 2026, Canterbury Crown Court sentenced Jones to 19 years in prison. Detective Sergeant Richard Allingham condemned Jones’s actions as a severe betrayal of trust and praised the courage of the victims’ families throughout the investigation.

“Instead of fulfilling his duty of care, Jones exploited vulnerable women for his own sexual gratification,” said Detective Sergeant Allingham. “His actions were deplorable and a profound breach of trust.”

The case highlights the critical need for vigilance in care settings to protect vulnerable residents from abuse.