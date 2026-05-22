Seven Afghan Men Charged with Rape and Child Abuse in Norfolk Probe

Seven Afghan men residing in Norfolk have been charged with 40 sexual offences, including rape and child abuse, following a lengthy investigation by Norfolk Police. The suspects, aged 20 to 21 and identified as migrants and refugees, allegedly abused two teenage victims between August 2023 and May 2025. Arrests were made this week across Norwich, Norfolk, and in Dumbarton, Scotland, after multiple police raids.

Raids Across UK Locations

Police executed coordinated raids on seven properties—six in Norwich and one in Dumbarton—as part of the investigation. In addition, a 19-year-old man was arrested in Ireland, with efforts ongoing to extradite him to the UK. Five of the charged men had entered the UK via a small boat between 2021 and 2022.

Investigation Timeline

The probe began in September 2023 after a young girl reported abuse. The scale of offending prompted the launch of a dedicated multi-agency investigation team in July 2025. Detective Superintendent Stacey Murray, leading the case, emphasised the priority given to the victims’ safety and support throughout.

Serious Charges Laid

Alongside 28 counts of rape, the men face charges of conspiracy to rape and facilitating human trafficking. Six had previously been arrested during earlier stages of the ongoing investigation.

Police Appeal And Community Response

Norwich Superintendent Craig Miller acknowledged the shock following the arrests and pledged police presence in the city to reassure residents. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward either via the police website or by calling 101.