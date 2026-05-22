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TRIO SERIOULSY INJURED Three Men Hospitalised After Serious Incident in Little Billington Bedfordshire

Three Men Hospitalised After Serious Incident in Little Billington Bedfordshire

Three men were rushed to hospital in a serious condition following a disturbance outside a travellers’ site on Gypsy Lane, Little Billington, Bedfordshire, on Wednesday 21 May. Bedfordshire Police and emergency services, including the East of England Ambulance Service and two air ambulances, responded swiftly to the 2:20pm incident.

Major Emergency Response

A large-scale emergency operation unfolded after police were alerted to the disturbance. Three ambulances, two ambulance officer vehicles, the East Anglian Air Ambulance, and the Magpas Air Ambulance attended, providing urgent medical aid and transferring the injured men to hospital for further care.

Police Search Underway

Bedfordshire Police have launched an active investigation, deploying high-visibility patrols in the area to reassure the community. A police helicopter from North Weald also joined the search for a suspect vehicle in nearby Leighton Buzzard.

Community Appeal For Information

Detective Superintendent David Skarratts urged anyone with information to come forward to help establish the circumstances of the incident and identify those responsible. Tips can be reported to Bedfordshire Police on 101 or through their website, quoting Operation Echogate, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Emergency Services Comments

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed the callout shortly after 2:25pm and the conveyance of three patients to the hospital. The Magpas Air Ambulance acknowledged the involvement of the East Anglian Air Ambulance but declined further comment.

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