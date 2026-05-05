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Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Military Road Crash Near Appledore

Man Shot Dead by Armed Police in Kent Murder Hunt After Roy Blackman Killing

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal motorcycle crash near Appledore on Monday, 4 May 2026. At 3.30pm, a man in his 60s riding a red and purple Triumph Speed Twin left the road on Military Road and struck a hedgerow. Emergency services attended, but the rider was declared dead at the scene. Kent Police are investigating and seeking information to aid their inquiry.

Fatal Motorcycle Incident

The motorbike was travelling north in convoy with other riders when it veered off the carriageway on the offside. The exact cause is under investigation as officers work to piece together the events leading up to the crash.

Witnesses Urgently Needed

Authorities are calling on anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward. Evidence can be uploaded online via the public portal linked by Kent Police.

Official Contact Details

  • Phone: Kent Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538
  • Email: [email protected]
  • Reference: BN/JW/037/26

Next Of Kin Notified

The deceased rider’s next of kin have been informed, and police continue to investigate the circumstances around this tragic loss.

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Topics :Collision

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