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FIND HER Urgent Police Appeal as Maidstone Woman Marta Rudnicka Goes Missing

Urgent Police Appeal as Maidstone Woman Marta Rudnicka Goes Missing

Police are urgently searching for 38-year-old Marta Rudnicka, reported missing from Maidstone since Tuesday 5 May 2026. Last seen at 6.22am in the King Street area, officers are increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Detailed Description

Marta is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, with dyed light grey or silvery hair and brown eyes. She has a pierced eyebrow. At the time of her disappearance, she was believed to be wearing a black hoodie, blue cargo style jeans, a pink and black scarf, black trainers, and carrying an orange shoulder bag.

Local Connections

Authorities say Marta has known links to Hythe, and the search is focusing on areas around Maidstone and local surroundings.

How To Help

If you have any vital information about Marta’s whereabouts, you are urged to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 05-0166. For non-urgent information, contact police via 101 or live chat on the official website.

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