Steven Snowdon Missing Teen Found Dead in Houghton-le-Spring

Police have confirmed the body of Steven Snowdon, a 19-year-old Sunderland teenager who went missing in August 2025, has been found in Houghton-le-Spring. The discovery comes after nine months of extensive search and forensic investigation by Northumbria Police.

Long Search Ends

Steven was last seen on August 27, 2025, and made a phone call two days later. Following this, he disappeared with no contact or sighting until remains were discovered on February 17, 2026, off Mulberry Way.

Police Confirm Identity

Forensic analysis confirmed the recovered remains belonged to Steven, ending months of uncertainty. Northumbria Police informed his next of kin and stated there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Community Appeals

Northumbria Police initially issued appeals for information shortly after Steven’s disappearance in September 2025, supported by local communities. Detective Inspector Nick Went praised the investigation team and public assistance throughout the case.

Next Steps Search

A formal report will be prepared for the coroner as per standard procedure. Police continue to offer support to Steven’s family and friends during this difficult time.