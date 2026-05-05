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FIRST PICTURE Bristol woman and ex killed in suspected grenade blast at home

Bristol woman and ex killed in suspected grenade blast at home

A mum and her ex-partner were killed in a suspected grenade explosion at a home in Bristol on Sunday morning, Avon and Somerset Police confirmed. Joanne Shaw, 35, and Ryan Kelly, 41, who had a criminal past, died following a blast at a property on Sterncourt Road shortly after 6.30am, triggering a major emergency response including armed officers, explosive ordnance disposal and fire crews. The attack is being treated as a suspicious domestic-related incident.

Early Morning Explosion

Police received a 999 call at 6.17am reporting a domestic disturbance where a man had forced entry to the house. Officers were en route when the explosion occurred 13 minutes later. Neighbours felt their homes shake from the blast, describing it as louder than a car crash or gas explosion.

Victims And Injuries

Joanne Shaw and Ryan Kelly both died at the scene. Three other family members, believed to include Jo’s son, suffered minor injuries and have since been discharged from the hospital. Friends described Joanne as a wonderful and amazing woman, who recently felt safe after moving to the area to escape her ex.

Police Response And Investigation

Superintendent Matt Ebbs said the deaths are recorded as homicides with the explosion believed to be deliberate. Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident but remain at the scene to ensure public safety. Officers are also searching another property linked to Kelly in Speedwell, Bristol. Previous domestic incidents involving the individuals had been reported to police, and the force will refer itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).  

Background On Ryan Kelly

Ryan Kelly was jailed in 2015 for five years for conspiracy to supply cocaine. He was involved with a drug gang attempting to manufacture crystal meth before police intervention. Neighbours described Kelly as a “gangster” figure.

Community Impact

The quiet Bristol community is left devastated by the tragic events. Neighbours and friends have expressed their sympathy for Joanne’s family and emphasised the importance of privacy for those grieving during this difficult time.

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