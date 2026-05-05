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PUBLIC INTEREST Ex-Met Detective Denies Drug-Fuelled Abuse Allegations in Twickenham Trial

Ex-Met Detective Denies Drug-Fuelled Abuse Allegations in Twickenham Trial

Peter Kirkham, a former Metropolitan Police detective turned media commentator, is on trial at Kingston Crown Court, facing serious allegations including rape, sexual assault, coercive behaviour, and failing to disclose his HIV status. The incidents are said to have taken place in Twickenham, with police investigating claims involving drug-fuelled sexual encounters and exploitation.

Trial Reveals Double Life

The 60-year-old, who served over 20 years with the Met before becoming a TV policing analyst, admitted to leading a secret double life. Jurors were told he regularly used Class A drugs such as cocaine, crystal meth, and MDMA, and met men through the Grindr app for sexual encounters he describes as consensual.

Exploitation Alleged By Prosecutors

Prosecutors allege Kirkham exploited an 18-year-old man addicted to drugs, coercing him into sex in exchange for narcotics. A 999 call played in court captured the young man describing feeling trapped in a destructive cycle before fleeing Kirkham’s Twickenham home.

Serious Charges And Evidence

Kirkham is also accused of sexual activity with a man while he was asleep and failing to disclose his HIV positive status since 2002. Police recovered category A and B indecent images of children from his phone, intensifying the investigation.

Defence Denies All Claims

Giving evidence, Kirkham said he became involved in “chem sex” later in life but denied coercion or non-consensual encounters. He described both complainants as friends he tried to support and rejected any interest in indecent images. Kirkham claims the allegations are part of a conspiracy to damage his reputation.

Media Career Under Scrutiny

After leaving the Met, Kirkham became a familiar face on channels including BBC, Sky News, Channel 4, and GB News, often commenting on criminal investigations and policing. The high-profile nature of his media presence adds a layer of public interest to the ongoing trial. The trial is continuing at Kingston Crown Court.

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