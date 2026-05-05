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TERROR PROBE Arson At Historic Whitechapel Synagogue Sparks Counter Terrorism Probe

Arson At Historic Whitechapel Synagogue Sparks Counter Terrorism Probe

Firefighters rushed to the century-old East London Central Synagogue on Nelson Street, Whitechapel, after an arson attack early on May 5. Flames engulfed the front entrance shortly after 5:10am, with the Metropolitan Police and counter terrorism officers launching a full investigation amid concerns over deliberate targeting.

Intentional Blaze Caught On CCTV

CCTV footage reveals the fire was deliberately set minutes before it was spotted. The fire damaged gates and locks at the front of the building but caused no injuries. The synagogue has not been used since 2020 and was recently put up for auction with a £2 million asking price.

Police Lead With Counter Terrorism

Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke emphasised the seriousness of the attack, promising increased police presence in Tower Hamlets. Counter Terrorism Policing London’s Helen Flanagan urged anyone with information or footage to come forward to assist with identifying suspects.

Community Reassurance Measures

In response to the fire and related incidents targeting Jewish sites in London, the Metropolitan Police have deployed thousands of additional officer shifts. This includes armed patrols and specialist Project Servator officers trained to identify potential threats, aiming to reassure and protect local communities.

Broader Context Of Attacks On

This arson follows multiple recent attacks on Jewish locations across north-west London, including Hatzola ambulances and synagogues. Police are considering possible links between these incidents as investigations continue, maintaining a high alert level for public safety.

Police Appeal For Information

Authorities are urging witnesses or anyone with information about the arson at Whitechapel’s synagogue to contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting reference CAD 1000/5MAY. The investigation remains ongoing as officers work to bring those responsible to justice.

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