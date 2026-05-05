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PICTURED AND NAMED GRENADE BLAST Woman Killed After Ex-Partner Detonates Grenade on Bristol Doorstep

Woman Killed After Ex-Partner Detonates Grenade on Bristol Doorstep

Joanne Shaw died after her ex-partner, Ryan Kelly, detonated a grenade on the doorstep of her mother’s home on Sterncourt Road, Bristol, early Sunday morning. Emergency services arrived following reports of a domestic dispute, but both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. Police are treating the explosion as suspicious, with the area now declared safe after bomb disposal teams cleared it.

Neighbours Recall Harassment

Local residents revealed Joanne had recently moved into her parents’ terraced house to escape harassment from Kelly, who was her former boyfriend. Neighbour Stuart Blanchard said Joanne had repeatedly complained to police about his behaviour before the fatal blast.

Police Confirm Suspicious Explosion

Superintendent Matt Ebbs confirmed the deaths of both Joanne and Ryan Kelly at the property, urging that the investigation is ongoing. Authorities confirmed no one else is currently being sought and that the incident is not linked to terrorism.

Community Shock And Support

More than 70 nearby residents were evacuated to a local Harvester pub and a community centre while bomb disposal units searched for unexploded devices. Witnesses described tense scenes as armed police secured the area. Friends and neighbours have begun paying tribute to Joanne, who worked at a local tanning salon.

Kelly’s Criminal Past

Ryan Kelly, 41, previously served five years in prison after admitting to conspiracy to supply cocaine in 2015. He was part of a drug gang operation fronted by George Rogers, who planned to produce crystal meth before police intervention.

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