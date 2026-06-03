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DEALER PAY BACK Kent Drug Dealer Ordered to Pay £72,000 in Proceeds of Crime Case

Kent Drug Dealer Ordered to Pay £72,000 in Proceeds of Crime Case

Kent Police have secured a confiscation order against Julian Warrick, a convicted drug dealer from north Kent, forcing him to pay £72,539 after a cocaine supply investigation. Warrick was arrested in Dartford in March 2021 following a targeted operation that uncovered cash, drugs, and encrypted communication devices linked to his criminal activities.

Encrypted Messages Expose Crime

Between March and June 2020, Warrick conspired with an organised crime group to supply cocaine using the secure messaging service EncroChat. This evidence, seized by international law enforcement, played a key role in dismantling his network.

Seizure Of Cash And Cocaine

Upon arrest, Warrick was found with £4,000 in cash and three mobile phones including an encrypted handset. A subsequent search of a property in Erith recovered more cash, a money counting machine, and approximately 7oz of cocaine valued between £7,000 and £14,000.

Lengthy Prison Sentence

Warrick, 56, from Belvedere, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property. He was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison on 15 June 2023 at Maidstone Crown Court.

Proceeds Of Crime Order Issued

Following the conviction, Kent Police’s financial investigators traced Warrick’s illegal profits. On 21 May 2026, a confiscation order was granted demanding payment within three months. Failure to pay will add 15 months to his sentence while preserving the debt.

Detective Inspector David Godfrey said:

“Our financial investigators will leave no stone unturned when it comes to looking at how much money criminals like Warrick have made through their illegal activities. Drugs create misery for vulnerable people, so it is only right that convicted drug dealers should not be left with a life of luxury funded through the sale of cocaine. Using powers under the Proceeds of Crime Act, the courts can remove any remaining assets or funds still owned by a criminal.”

“When Warrick was arrested, police found he had a money counting machine, but his reality now is that thanks to our skilled investigators, he is having to face the real cost of breaking the law.”

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