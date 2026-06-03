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SURGAR SHOCK Crumbl Cookie Launches Drink With 186g Sugar Sparking Outrage

Crumbl Cookie Launches Drink With 186g Sugar Sparking Outrage

Crumbl Cookies, a booming American bakery known for its huge gourmet cookies, has stirred controversy by releasing a new customizable soda drink featuring up to 186 grams of sugar. The 32-ounce “Crazy Cousins” drink contains an alarming 840 calories and is available at Crumbl outlets, sparking criticism about its health impact and calls for restrictions on such sugary beverages.

Record-breaking Sugar Content

The “Crazy Cousins” soda packs more than five times the American Heart Association’s recommended daily sugar limit for adult men. At 186 grams, it’s comparable to consuming five cans of Coke in one sitting, raising serious health concerns.

Build Your Own Sugary Drink

Crumbl offers over 40 pre-set “dirty soda” combinations plus a customisation bar. Customers choose from various sodas, including Dr Pepper, Coke, and Mountain Dew; creams like heavy cream or sugar-free vanilla; syrups and purées featuring flavours from strawberry to cookie butter; plus fresh citrus and toppings.

Public Outcry Over Health Risks

Social media users question how such a high-sugar drink can be legally sold, citing risks like diabetes and obesity. Critics worry many consumers, particularly teens and young adults targeted by Crumbl’s marketing, may not fully realise the health implications.

Marketing Genius Or Public Health

While controversial, the launch has dramatically boosted Crumbl’s profile, with viral interest and influencer attention driving sales. The brand walks a fine line between alluring novelty and potential overindulgence.

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