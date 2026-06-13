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CUSTODY SCANDAL Woman Accuses Andy Burnham Over Police Custody Rape Claims in Manchester

Woman Accuses Andy Burnham Over Police Custody Rape Claims in Manchester

A woman who says she was drugged and raped while detained at Pendleton police station, Greater Manchester, in February 2021, has accused Mayor Andy Burnham of failing to act on promises made following her allegations. Zayna Iman, 41, waived anonymity to speak publicly about her ordeal and is fighting to obtain missing CCTV footage from that night, which she says has not been fully disclosed by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Allegations Of Abuse In Custody

Iman claims she was given a substance, strip-searched, sexually assaulted, and left naked and distressed in a urine-soaked cell for nearly 24 hours during the second COVID-19 lockdown. The incident began after officers arrived at her home following a 999 call about her welfare while she was under the influence of cocaine. Bodycam and CCTV footage reviewed by the Daily Mail show her restrained, carried into the police station, and strip-searched without resistance.

Missing And Corrupted CCTV Footage

While some footage has been obtained under freedom of information requests, around 4.5 hours of key material remains missing, including two hours reportedly corrupted. GMP said digital specialists were engaged to recover files, but no further footage has been provided to Iman.

Independent Inquiries Launched

Following Iman’s public statements in July 2023, Andy Burnham commissioned Dame Vera Baird KC to lead an independent inquiry into women’s safety in GMP custody. The case was also referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has completed its investigation and offered to meet with Iman to discuss findings.

Criticism Of Police And Authority

Despite official investigations, Iman has condemned the inquiry as a “PR stunt,” accusing GMP of retaining “predatory officers” and of an ongoing “cover-up” since 2021. GMP and Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) stress their commitment to reforms, including ending welfare strip searches and setting up independent panels to hold GMP accountable.

Medical And Psychiatric Findings

After release, Iman was hospitalised with a reported acute psychotic episode linked to a suspected ‘date rape’ drug. Despite her claims of rape supported by medical notes detailing physical symptoms, no physical examination was carried out. Mental health assessments found no evidence of delusion, noting the belief in drugging and assault was not considered delusional. Greater Manchester Police said: “We understand the concerns raised by Ms Iman’s serious allegations, which is why we referred this case to the IOPC in 2023 for an independent and rigorous review.”

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