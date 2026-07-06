Waste Vehicle Fire Extinguished in Great Chart Ashford

Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to a waste vehicle fire on Tithe Barn Lane in Great Chart, Ashford on Monday, 6 July 2026. Two fire engines arrived at the scene at 11:36am and used breathing apparatus, high-pressure hose reel jets, and compressed air foam systems to douse the flames. No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.

Swift Firefighting Response

Crews from Kent Fire and Rescue quickly contained the blaze using advanced firefighting equipment, including compressed air foam systems (CAFs) alongside standard hose reels.

Location And Time Details

The incident occurred mid-morning in the Great Chart area of Ashford, with emergency units arriving promptly to prevent the fire from spreading.

No Injuries Reported

Fortunately, there were no injuries to the vehicle operator or emergency responders during the firefighting operation.

Cause Under Investigation

Kent Fire and Rescue Service are continuing to examine the incident to determine what sparked the waste vehicle fire.