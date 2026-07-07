Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TEEN ARREST Police Appeal After Early Hours Robbery in Trowbridge Manor Road

Police Appeal After Early Hours Robbery in Trowbridge Manor Road

Wiltshire Police have launched an urgent appeal for the victim of a reported street robbery in Manor Road, Trowbridge. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, 5 July, between 4am and 4:30am. A male victim, described as wearing shorts and a light-coloured top, was chased from Manor Road into Gainsborough Rise. A 16-year-old boy has been Arrested in South London Robbery Crackdown After Police Appeal" href="https://uknip.co.uk/news/uk/court-news/three-teenagers-have-been-arrested-for-robbery-following-yesterdays-appeal/">arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a bladed article and is currently on police bail.

Unknown Victim Sought

Officers are particularly keen to hear directly from the victim, who is not yet identified. The police need information from anyone involved or who witnessed the event to progress their enquiries.

Teen Arrested On Suspicion

Following the incident, a teenage suspect was detained in connection with the robbery and the carrying of a bladed weapon. He remains on bail pending further investigation.

Dangerous Knife Threat

PC Layton of Central CID said: “This is a concerning incident in which someone appears to have been threatened by a person with a knife and robbed. If you were involved in this incident, please contact the investigating officer on [email protected], quoting log 54260080472.”

Urgent Police Appeal

Wiltshire Police are asking anyone with information to come forward immediately. The appeal highlights the importance of community assistance in tackling knife-related crime in Trowbridge.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
England vs Mexico Match Delayed by Electrical Storm at Azteca Stadium

MATCH DELAY England vs Mexico Match Delayed by Electrical Storm at Azteca Stadium

UK News
England Face Mexico’s Iron Defence and Altitude Test in World Cup Last 16

TACTICAL CHALLENGE England Face Mexico’s Iron Defence and Altitude Test in World Cup Last 16

UK News
Met Police Probe Antisemitic Abuse at London Pride March

HATE PROBE Met Police Probe Antisemitic Abuse at London Pride March

UK News
Bus Crash Closes College Road Near Crystal Palace

HORROR SMASH Bus Crash Closes College Road Near Crystal Palace

UK News
Murder Probe After 19-Year-Old Dies in Milton Keynes Stabbing

FATAL STABBING Murder Probe After 19-Year-Old Dies in Milton Keynes Stabbing

UK News
Man in 20s Stabbed to Death in Wolverhampton Car Park as Police Arrest Three

TRIO ARRESTED Man in 20s Stabbed to Death in Wolverhampton Car Park as Police Arrest Three

UK News
Woman Arrested on Murder Suspicion After Unexplained Death in Merseyside

MURDER PROBE Woman Arrested on Murder Suspicion After Unexplained Death in Merseyside

UK News
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Derelict Church Hall in Southgate

FIRE ALERT Huge Fire Breaks Out at Derelict Church Hall in Southgate

UK News
Person Seriously Injured in Jet Ski Incident off Calshot

JETSKI INJURY Person Seriously Injured in Jet Ski Incident off Calshot

UK News
BBQ Fire in Chatham Extinguished by Kent Fire Service

BBQ ALERT BBQ Fire in Chatham Extinguished by Kent Fire Service

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
England vs Norway World Cup Quarter Final Ticket Prices and Injury Update

TICKET SURGE England vs Norway World Cup Quarter Final Ticket Prices and Injury Update

UK News
England vs Norway World Cup Quarter Final Ticket Prices and Injury Update

England vs Norway World Cup Quarter Final Ticket Prices and Injury Update

UK News
Jordan Henderson Wrist Injury During England Mexico Celebrations Revealed

INJURY SHOCKER Jordan Henderson Wrist Injury During England Mexico Celebrations Revealed

UK News
Jordan Henderson Wrist Injury During England Mexico Celebrations Revealed

Jordan Henderson Wrist Injury During England Mexico Celebrations Revealed

UK News
Biohacker Bryan Johnson Reveals Incurable Autoimmune Gastritis Diagnosis

HEALTH BATTLE Biohacker Bryan Johnson Reveals Incurable Autoimmune Gastritis Diagnosis

UK News
Biohacker Bryan Johnson Reveals Incurable Autoimmune Gastritis Diagnosis

Biohacker Bryan Johnson Reveals Incurable Autoimmune Gastritis Diagnosis

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Thai Family Rejects Payout After Daughter Murdered by Australian in Pattaya

MURDER REJECTION Thai Family Rejects Payout After Daughter Murdered by Australian in Pattaya

UK News
Thai Family Rejects Payout After Daughter Murdered by Australian in Pattaya

Thai Family Rejects Payout After Daughter Murdered by Australian in Pattaya

UK News
Campaign Against Lawyer Ivett Quesada Ugalde: Why Are They Trying to Discredit a Strong Attorney?

Campaign Against Lawyer Ivett Quesada Ugalde: Why Are They Trying to Discredit a Strong Attorney?

UK News
Campaign Against Lawyer Ivett Quesada Ugalde: Why Are They Trying to Discredit a Strong Attorney?

Campaign Against Lawyer Ivett Quesada Ugalde: Why Are They Trying to Discredit a Strong Attorney?

UK News
Man Seriously Injured in Dog Kennel Hill Traffic Incident London

FATAL CRASH Fatal A20 Collision in Sellindge Leaves Passenger Dead and Driver Critical

UK News
Man Seriously Injured in Dog Kennel Hill Traffic Incident London

Fatal A20 Collision in Sellindge Leaves Passenger Dead and Driver Critical

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Anthony Howells Charged with Murder After Royal Wootton Bassett Crash

COURT REMAND Anthony Howells Charged with Murder After Royal Wootton Bassett Crash

UK News
Anthony Howells Charged with Murder After Royal Wootton Bassett Crash

Anthony Howells Charged with Murder After Royal Wootton Bassett Crash

UK News
Huge Fire Near Majorca Airport Sparks Runway Alert and Explosions

AIRPORT BLAZE Huge Fire Near Majorca Airport Sparks Runway Alert and Explosions

UK News
Huge Fire Near Majorca Airport Sparks Runway Alert and Explosions

Huge Fire Near Majorca Airport Sparks Runway Alert and Explosions

UK News
Police Appeal After Road-Rage Assault in Sherford on Main Street

ROAD RAGE Police Appeal After Road-Rage Assault in Sherford on Main Street

UK News
Police Appeal After Road-Rage Assault in Sherford on Main Street

Police Appeal After Road-Rage Assault in Sherford on Main Street

UK News
Watch Live