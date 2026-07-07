Police Appeal After Early Hours Robbery in Trowbridge Manor Road

Wiltshire Police have launched an urgent appeal for the victim of a reported street robbery in Manor Road, Trowbridge. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, 5 July, between 4am and 4:30am. A male victim, described as wearing shorts and a light-coloured top, was chased from Manor Road into Gainsborough Rise. A 16-year-old boy has been Arrested in South London Robbery Crackdown After Police Appeal" href="https://uknip.co.uk/news/uk/court-news/three-teenagers-have-been-arrested-for-robbery-following-yesterdays-appeal/">arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a bladed article and is currently on police bail.

Unknown Victim Sought

Officers are particularly keen to hear directly from the victim, who is not yet identified. The police need information from anyone involved or who witnessed the event to progress their enquiries.

Teen Arrested On Suspicion

Following the incident, a teenage suspect was detained in connection with the robbery and the carrying of a bladed weapon. He remains on bail pending further investigation.

Dangerous Knife Threat

PC Layton of Central CID said: “This is a concerning incident in which someone appears to have been threatened by a person with a knife and robbed. If you were involved in this incident, please contact the investigating officer on [email protected], quoting log 54260080472.”

Urgent Police Appeal

Wiltshire Police are asking anyone with information to come forward immediately. The appeal highlights the importance of community assistance in tackling knife-related crime in Trowbridge.