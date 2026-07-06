Two 18-year-old men, Emmanuel Popoola and Tayvon Etefia, have been convicted of murdering Keanu Harker following a shooting in Enfield on 26 June 2025. Keanu, also 18, was fatally shot during a dispute linked to social media and died that evening after being taken to hospital.

Fatal Shooting Motive

The Metropolitan Police and digital forensics teams built the case over six weeks at the Old Bailey trial. The convicted will be sentenced in early July, alongside others found guilty of assisting offenders.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucie Card stated the murder stemmed from a social media group chat dispute. Popoola armed himself with a pistol and, with Etefia on an e-bike, carried out a drive-by shooting. The violence shocked the community due to its sudden and disproportionate nature.

Police Chase And Arrest

The murder occurred on Great Cambridge Road at around 8:45pm as Keanu cycled home. After the shooting, the pair abandoned their bike and clothing at Enfield Town Park before fleeing. Etefia was arrested at London St Pancras just minutes before his train to France was scheduled to depart. Popoola was later arrested in Paris after being tracked via his girlfriend, who was also arrested for assisting him.

Digital Evidence And Gang Links

Mobile phone forensics revealed heated Snapchat messages in a rival gang group chat, where Popoola expressed anger about comments regarding his data usage. Prosecutors presented these messages and drill rap videos at trial, illustrating gang culture boasting about the killing.

Family’s Response To Conviction

“Our son had just turned 18 when these individuals took his life,” said Keanu’s family. “We welcome this measure of justice but live with a lifetime of pain and loss. We hope this case highlights the harm of gang culture and urges change to prevent more tragedies.” They also praised police efforts and public support during the investigation.

Additional Convictions