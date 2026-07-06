Police Appeal After Road-Rage Assault in Sherford on Main Street

Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for information after a road-rage assault in Sherford on Main Street at the junction with Equinox Road around 12:55pm on Wednesday 1 July. A woman in her 40s was verbally abused, grabbed and threatened following a minor bump with a flatbed truck.

Truck Driver Accused

The female victim slowed her car to allow another vehicle exit a junction when the male driver of a flatbed truck behind her bumped into her rear. After stopping to check for damage, the suspect exited his vehicle and verbally abused the victim, grabbing her arm and making threats.

Witness Intervention

When a passing motorist driving a mini-cement mixer told the suspect to stop, he released the victim but then tried to drag the second driver from his vehicle. The victim then tried to drive away while the suspect followed her for 15 minutes, continuing to shout and bump her car.

Police Call For Witnesses

Investigating officers are keen to speak to the driver of the mini-cement mixer and any other witnesses. Anyone with information can contact Devon & Cornwall Police via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference 50260170094.

Incident Location

The assault took place on a busy stretch of Main Street by the junction with Equinox Road in Sherford, raising concerns about road safety and public conduct in the area.