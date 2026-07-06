Kent Police Appeal After Sexual Assault on Wheelchair User in Dover

Kent Police have launched an urgent appeal for information following a reported sexual assault on a wheelchair user in her 60s in Dover. The incident happened on Joyes Road, Whitfield between 7.15pm and 7.45pm on Friday 19 June 2026. The victim was inappropriately touched by an unknown man under her clothes.

Suspect Description Released

The suspect is described as a white male with a stocky build, approximately 6ft tall. He was last seen wearing a faded white t-shirt, green shorts, and white trainers.

Dover Attack

Kent Police are continuing their investigation and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. The incident reference number is 46/100164/26.

How To Help Authorities

Witnesses or anyone with relevant details are urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.