Man Hospitalised After Jet-Ski Incident Off Calshot, New Forest

Hampshire police confirmed a man in his 50s remains hospitalised following a serious jet-ski incident in the water off Calshot, New Forest on Sunday evening, July 5. Emergency services were called at 6.08pm after reports of a man in difficulty, involving a jet-ski, two children, and a man on an inflatable.

Incident Details Hampshire Appeal

Police and other emergency teams responded promptly to the distress call near Calshot Beach. The man on the inflatable was taken to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Emergency Response

Alongside Hampshire police, ambulance services played a critical role in the rescue operation. The man in his 50s was transported to hospital by ambulance following the incident in the water.

Police Statement

We were called at 6.08pm on Sunday with reports of a man in difficulty in the water off Calshot, New Forest,” said a Hampshire police spokesperson. Police attended along with other emergency services and the man, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital by the ambulance service, where he remains at this time. No arrests have been made.”

Local Context

The incident adds to recent emergency cases in the New Forest area and highlights the need for caution when using jet-skis and inflatables in local waters. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.